_____
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
New York (Manhattan)-
341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Bronx-
341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.
Northern Queens-
341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Southern Queens-
341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
Kings (Brooklyn)-
341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Richmond (Staten Island)-
341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Northern Nassau-
341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs
around 50. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Southern Nassau-
341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Northwestern Suffolk-
341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows
around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
Southwestern Suffolk-
341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
Northeastern Suffolk-
341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
Southeastern Suffolk-
341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after
midnight. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Brisk, cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
Southern Westchester-
341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows
around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northern Westchester-
341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow this evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 40. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows
15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
Rockland-
341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A slight chance
of freezing rain and snow this evening, then a chance of snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely with snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of rain with a slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows
15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
Putnam-
341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
snow and rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow and rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold
with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows
around 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Orange-
341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain this evening. Cloudy
with a chance of snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
West winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and
variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then snow and rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation
around an inch possible. Lows around 30. Light and variable
winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional
light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows
around 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
