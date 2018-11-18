NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 18, 2018

348 FPUS51 KOKX 182041

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

NYZ072-190930-

New York (Manhattan)-

341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ073-190930-

Bronx-

341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ176-190930-

Northern Queens-

341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ178-190930-

Southern Queens-

341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ075-190930-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ074-190930-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ177-190930-

Northern Nassau-

341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 50. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ179-190930-

Southern Nassau-

341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ078-190930-

Northwestern Suffolk-

341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

NYZ080-190930-

Southwestern Suffolk-

341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

NYZ079-190930-

Northeastern Suffolk-

341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after

midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

NYZ081-190930-

Southeastern Suffolk-

341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after

midnight. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Brisk, cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

NYZ071-190930-

Southern Westchester-

341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ070-190930-

Northern Westchester-

341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow this evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 40. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ069-190930-

Rockland-

341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A slight chance

of freezing rain and snow this evening, then a chance of snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely with snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain with a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ068-190930-

Putnam-

341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

snow and rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow and rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold

with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows

around 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-190930-

Orange-

341 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain this evening. Cloudy

with a chance of snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then snow and rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional

light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows

around 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

