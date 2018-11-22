NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 21, 2018

_____

620 FPUS51 KOKX 220812

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

312 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018

NYZ072-222300-

New York (Manhattan)-

312 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain and

drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ073-222300-

Bronx-

312 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around

50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain and

drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ176-222300-

Northern Queens-

312 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 16. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around

50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain and

drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ178-222300-

Southern Queens-

312 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 17. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain and

drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ075-222300-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

312 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 16. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain and

drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ074-222300-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

312 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 14. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain and

drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ179-222300-

Southern Nassau-

312 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain and

drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ177-222300-

Northern Nassau-

312 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around

50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain and

drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ080-222300-

Southwestern Suffolk-

312 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain and

drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ078-222300-

Northwestern Suffolk-

312 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around

50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain and

drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ081-222300-

Southeastern Suffolk-

312 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 11 to 17. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of drizzle

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ079-222300-

Northeastern Suffolk-

312 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of drizzle

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ071-222300-

Southern Westchester-

312 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain and

drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

$$

NYZ070-222300-

Northern Westchester-

312 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

1 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with

lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain and

drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ069-222300-

Rockland-

312 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

2 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with

lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain and

drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ068-222300-

Putnam-

312 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 4 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain and

drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ067-222300-

Orange-

312 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 4 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain and

drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

