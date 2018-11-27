NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 26, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
340 AM EST Tue Nov 27 2018
NYZ072-272115-
New York (Manhattan)-
340 AM EST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ073-272115-
Bronx-
340 AM EST Tue Nov 27 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ176-272115-
Northern Queens-
340 AM EST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ178-272115-
Southern Queens-
340 AM EST Tue Nov 27 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ075-272115-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
340 AM EST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ074-272115-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
340 AM EST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ177-272115-
Northern Nassau-
340 AM EST Tue Nov 27 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ179-272115-
Southern Nassau-
340 AM EST Tue Nov 27 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ078-272115-
Northwestern Suffolk-
340 AM EST Tue Nov 27 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ080-272115-
Southwestern Suffolk-
340 AM EST Tue Nov 27 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ079-272115-
Northeastern Suffolk-
340 AM EST Tue Nov 27 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ081-272115-
Southeastern Suffolk-
340 AM EST Tue Nov 27 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy with
highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ071-272115-
Southern Westchester-
340 AM EST Tue Nov 27 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ070-272115-
Northern Westchester-
340 AM EST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in
the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ069-272115-
Rockland-
340 AM EST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in
the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ068-272115-
Putnam-
340 AM EST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs
around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ067-272115-
Orange-
340 AM EST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs
around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather