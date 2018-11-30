NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 30, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1257 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

NYZ072-302115-

New York (Manhattan)-

1257 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of light rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ073-302115-

Bronx-

1257 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ176-302115-

Northern Queens-

1257 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Near steady temperature around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ178-302115-

Southern Queens-

1257 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with

highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ075-302115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1257 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ074-302115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1257 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ177-302115-

Northern Nassau-

1257 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Near steady temperature around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with

highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ179-302115-

Southern Nassau-

1257 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with

highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ078-302115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1257 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ080-302115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1257 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ079-302115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1257 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ081-302115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1257 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

evening. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ071-302115-

Southern Westchester-

1257 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of light rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with

highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ070-302115-

Northern Westchester-

1257 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of light rain. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ069-302115-

Rockland-

1257 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of light rain. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ068-302115-

Putnam-

1257 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of light snow and light

rain. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ067-302115-

Orange-

1257 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of light snow and light

rain. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

