NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018
042 FPUS51 KOKX 161751
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1251 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
NYZ072-162130-
New York (Manhattan)-
1251 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature around
40. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Periods of rain with a chance of sleet in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and sleet after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. high in the upper 40s.
NYZ073-162130-
Bronx-
1251 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet. Periods of rain, mainly
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ176-162130-
Northern Queens-
1251 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature around
40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet. Periods of rain, mainly
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ178-162130-
Southern Queens-
1251 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature around
40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Periods of rain in the evening, then a chance
of rain and sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ074-162130-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
1251 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature around
40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Periods of rain in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain and sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ075-162130-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
1251 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature around
40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Periods of rain in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain and sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ067-162130-
Orange-
1251 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Periods of rain and sleet. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Periods of sleet and rain with a chance of
snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight.
Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Lows around 30. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ068-162130-
Putnam-
1251 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Periods of rain and sleet with a chance of snow in
the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow and sleet
accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5
to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around
5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ069-162130-
Rockland-
1251 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Periods of rain with a chance of sleet in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow and sleet after midnight.
Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ070-162130-
Northern Westchester-
1251 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Periods of rain with a chance of sleet in the
evening, then a chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and
sleet accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ071-162130-
Southern Westchester-
1251 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Periods of rain with a chance of sleet in the
evening, then a chance of sleet after midnight. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90
percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ177-162130-
Northern Nassau-
1251 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Periods of rain with a chance of sleet in the
evening, then a chance of sleet after midnight. Breezy with lows
in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ179-162130-
Southern Nassau-
1251 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature around
40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Periods of rain in the evening, then a chance
of rain and sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ078-162130-
Northwestern Suffolk-
1251 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain
and sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ079-162130-
Northeastern Suffolk-
1251 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Periods of rain. Breezy. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then rain likely with
a chance of sleet after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ080-162130-
Southwestern Suffolk-
1251 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain
with a slight chance of sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ081-162130-
Southeastern Suffolk-
1251 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Periods of rain. Breezy. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
