NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 28, 2018

_____

592 FPUS51 KOKX 290815

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

315 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

NYZ072-292115-

New York (Manhattan)-

315 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ073-292115-

Bronx-

315 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ176-292115-

Northern Queens-

315 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ178-292115-

Southern Queens-

315 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ074-292115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

315 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ075-292115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

315 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ067-292115-

Orange-

315 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain, snow and

sleet in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ068-292115-

Putnam-

315 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ069-292115-

Rockland-

315 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain, snow and

sleet in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Temperature rising

into the upper 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ070-292115-

Northern Westchester-

315 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Temperature rising

to around 50 after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ071-292115-

Southern Westchester-

315 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ177-292115-

Northern Nassau-

315 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ179-292115-

Southern Nassau-

315 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ078-292115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

315 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ079-292115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

315 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ080-292115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

315 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ081-292115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

315 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather