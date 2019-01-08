NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 7, 2019

_____

064 FPUS51 KOKX 080946

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

446 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

NYZ072-082245-

New York (Manhattan)-

446 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Light rain likely,

mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5

mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ073-082245-

Bronx-

446 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Light rain likely,

mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ176-082245-

Northern Queens-

446 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Light rain likely,

mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ178-082245-

Southern Queens-

446 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Light rain likely,

mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 30.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ074-082245-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

446 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Light rain likely,

mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ075-082245-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

446 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Light rain likely,

mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 30.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ067-082245-

Orange-

446 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain, light snow and light

freezing rain likely this morning, then a chance of light rain or

drizzle this afternoon. Total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ068-082245-

Putnam-

446 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow, light freezing rain likely with a

chance of light rain this morning, then a chance of light rain or

drizzle this afternoon. Total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ069-082245-

Rockland-

446 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow, light rain and light freezing rain

likely this morning, then a chance of light rain or drizzle this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5

mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 20.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ070-082245-

Northern Westchester-

446 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow, light rain and light freezing rain

likely this morning, then a chance of light rain or drizzle this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5

mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 20.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ071-082245-

Southern Westchester-

446 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain, light snow and light freezing rain

likely this morning, then a chance of light rain or drizzle this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ177-082245-

Northern Nassau-

446 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Light rain likely,

mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ179-082245-

Southern Nassau-

446 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Light rain likely,

mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ078-082245-

Northwestern Suffolk-

446 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Light rain likely,

mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ079-082245-

Northeastern Suffolk-

446 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Light rain likely,

mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Brisk with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ080-082245-

Southwestern Suffolk-

446 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Light rain likely,

mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Brisk with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ081-082245-

Southeastern Suffolk-

446 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely this morning, then a chance of

light rain or drizzle this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 30.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Brisk with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

Maloit

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather