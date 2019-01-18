NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

_____

922 FPUS51 KOKX 180852

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

NYZ072-182115-

New York (Manhattan)-

352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of

rain this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain in the evening, then

sleet, rain and freezing rain after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a

chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, colder with highs 15 to 20.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ073-182115-

Bronx-

352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of

rain this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet, freezing rain

and rain after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows around

30. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then

freezing rain, sleet likely with a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the

afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs

15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ176-182115-

Northern Queens-

352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain this

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain, sleet and

freezing rain after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a

chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs

15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ178-182115-

Southern Queens-

352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain this

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then snow,

freezing rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. East winds around

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Brisk and much cooler with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, colder with

highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ075-182115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of rain

this morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain in the evening,

then rain and sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of

snow, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds

around 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs

around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ074-182115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of rain

this morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain in the evening,

then rain, sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a

chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ179-182115-

Southern Nassau-

352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain this

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then snow,

freezing rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. East winds around

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Brisk and much cooler with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, colder with

highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ177-182115-

Northern Nassau-

352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow this morning.

Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain, sleet and

freezing rain after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then snow,

freezing rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds around

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, colder with

highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ080-182115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain this

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then freezing

rain, sleet likely with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Blustery and much cooler with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much

colder with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows 10 to 15. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ078-182115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain this

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then freezing

rain, sleet likely with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds around 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Brisk and much cooler with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much colder

with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ081-182115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain this

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower

30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then sleet, freezing rain, rain

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Breezy with highs around 40. Temperature

falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after

midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny and windy. Much colder

with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Blustery with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ079-182115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain this

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Light snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then sleet, freezing rain with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Much cooler with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after

midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Much

colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Brisk with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ071-182115-

Southern Westchester-

352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Highs

around 40. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet, freezing rain,

rain and snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and rain in the morning, then

snow, freezing rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs

around 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ070-182115-

Northern Westchester-

352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet, snow and

freezing rain after midnight. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in

the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs

10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ069-182115-

Rockland-

352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet, snow and

freezing rain after midnight. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into

the lower 20s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to

5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, colder with highs 10 to 15.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ068-182115-

Putnam-

352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow, sleet and

freezing rain after midnight. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cool with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the

upper 20s after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ067-182115-

Orange-

352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow, sleet and

freezing rain after midnight. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, rain and sleet with snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to

around 19 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.

Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cool with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the mid

20s after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather