NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 27, 2019

408 FPUS51 KOKX 280825

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

NYZ072-282115-

New York (Manhattan)-

325 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Snow may

be heavy at times. Brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, colder with lows zero

to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 15. Wind chill values

as low as 15 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ073-282115-

Bronx-

325 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. South

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Snow may

be heavy at times. Brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, colder with lows zero

to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ176-282115-

Northern Queens-

325 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Snow may

be heavy at times. Brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, colder with lows

around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 15. Wind chill values

as low as 15 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ178-282115-

Southern Queens-

325 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered snow showers. Snow may

be heavy at times. Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows

5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ075-282115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

325 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Snow may

be heavy at times. Blustery, cooler with highs in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows

5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 15. Wind chill values

as low as 15 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ074-282115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

325 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Snow may

be heavy at times. Brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, colder with lows zero

to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 15. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ179-282115-

Southern Nassau-

325 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance

of snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered snow showers. Snow may

be heavy at times. Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows

around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ177-282115-

Northern Nassau-

325 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a

chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered snow showers. Snow may

be heavy at times. Brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, colder with lows

around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 15. Wind chill values

as low as 15 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ080-282115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

325 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Windy, cooler

with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Blustery and much colder with lows around 5 above.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ078-282115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

325 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance

of snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Windy, cooler

with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Blustery, colder with lows zero to 5 above zero.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 15. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ081-282115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

325 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of

snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered snow showers. Snow may

be heavy at times. Very windy with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Windy, cooler with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cold with highs 15 to 20.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Brisk with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ079-282115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

325 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of

snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered snow showers. Snow may

be heavy at times. Very windy with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Windy, cooler with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cold with highs 15 to 20.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ071-282115-

Southern Westchester-

325 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Snow may

be heavy at times. Brisk, colder with highs in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around zero.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ070-282115-

Northern Westchester-

325 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 19. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Snow may

be heavy at times. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ069-282115-

Rockland-

325 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 18. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Snow may

be heavy at times. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around zero.

Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ068-282115-

Putnam-

325 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then rain with snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows around

18. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Colder with highs around 19. West winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 3 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

15 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ067-282115-

Orange-

325 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 18. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then rain with snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

around 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Snow may

be heavy at times. Colder with highs around 18. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows 5 below to

zero. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

15 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

