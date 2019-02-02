NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 1, 2019

346 FPUS51 KOKX 020238

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

938 PM EST Fri Feb 1 2019

NYZ072-021000-

New York (Manhattan)-

938 PM EST Fri Feb 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then clearing. Lows

around 14. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ073-021000-

Bronx-

938 PM EST Fri Feb 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then clearing. Lows

around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ176-021000-

Northern Queens-

938 PM EST Fri Feb 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then clearing. Lows

around 14. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ178-021000-

Southern Queens-

938 PM EST Fri Feb 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then clearing. Lows

around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ075-021000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

938 PM EST Fri Feb 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then clearing. Lows

around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ074-021000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

938 PM EST Fri Feb 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then clearing. Lows

around 14. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 50. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ177-021000-

Northern Nassau-

938 PM EST Fri Feb 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then clearing. Lows

around 13. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ179-021000-

Southern Nassau-

938 PM EST Fri Feb 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then clearing. Lows

around 13. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ078-021000-

Northwestern Suffolk-

938 PM EST Fri Feb 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then clearing. Lows

around 11. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

1 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ080-021000-

Southwestern Suffolk-

938 PM EST Fri Feb 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then clearing. Lows

9 to 15 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ079-021000-

Northeastern Suffolk-

938 PM EST Fri Feb 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 5 to 13 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 3 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ081-021000-

Southeastern Suffolk-

938 PM EST Fri Feb 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 2 to 12 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

6 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ071-021000-

Southern Westchester-

938 PM EST Fri Feb 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ070-021000-

Northern Westchester-

938 PM EST Fri Feb 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 above. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ069-021000-

Rockland-

938 PM EST Fri Feb 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ068-021000-

Putnam-

938 PM EST Fri Feb 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 above. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow and sleet in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ067-021000-

Orange-

938 PM EST Fri Feb 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow and sleet in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

