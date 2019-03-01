NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 28, 2019
_____
457 FPUS51 KOKX 010419
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1119 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
NYZ072-010915-
New York (Manhattan)-
1119 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the morning.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow with sleet likely. Snow and sleet
accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ073-010915-
Bronx-
1119 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow. Lows in the
mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the morning.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow with sleet likely. Freezing rain likely
after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ176-010915-
Northern Queens-
1119 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow. Lows in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the morning.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow with sleet likely. Freezing rain likely
after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ178-010915-
Southern Queens-
1119 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the morning.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow with sleet likely. Rain after midnight. Snow
and sleet accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs around
30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ074-010915-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
1119 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely. Snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the morning.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow with sleet and freezing rain likely. Total
snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow, mainly in the
morning. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cooler with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ075-010915-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
1119 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the morning.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow with sleet likely. Freezing rain likely
after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ067-010915-
Orange-
1119 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow. Cold
with lows around 16. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain and snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values
as low as zero.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind
chill values as low as zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Cold
with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with
highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values
as low as 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill
values as low as zero in the morning.
$$
NYZ068-010915-
Putnam-
1119 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow. Cold
with lows around 15. Northeast winds around 5 mph late this
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain and snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with
highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values
as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill
values as low as zero in the morning.
$$
NYZ069-010915-
Rockland-
1119 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow. Lows around
20. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in
the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain and snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around
30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as
low as zero in the morning.
$$
NYZ070-010915-
Northern Westchester-
1119 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow. Lows
around 19. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain and snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Snow. Little or
no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ071-010915-
Southern Westchester-
1119 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow. Lows in the
lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in
the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet with freezing rain likely after
midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Lows in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler with lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ177-010915-
Northern Nassau-
1119 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow. Lows in the
mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the morning.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow with sleet and freezing rain likely. Snow
and sleet accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ179-010915-
Southern Nassau-
1119 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow. Lows in the
mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the morning.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow with sleet and freezing rain likely. Snow
and sleet accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs around 40.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs around
30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ078-010915-
Northwestern Suffolk-
1119 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow. Lows in the
lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow with sleet and freezing rain likely. Snow
and sleet accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain and snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ079-010915-
Northeastern Suffolk-
1119 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow. Near
steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in
the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow with sleet and freezing rain likely. Snow
and sleet accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain
and snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ080-010915-
Southwestern Suffolk-
1119 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow. Lows in the
lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the morning.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow with sleet likely. Freezing rain likely
after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain and snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs around
30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ081-010915-
Southeastern Suffolk-
1119 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow. Near
steady temperature in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in
the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow with sleet likely. Freezing rain likely
after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain
and snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
_____
