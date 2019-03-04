NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 4, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

707 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

NYZ072-042215-

New York (Manhattan)-

707 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ073-042215-

Bronx-

707 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ176-042215-

Northern Queens-

707 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ178-042215-

Southern Queens-

707 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ075-042215-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

707 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ074-042215-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

707 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ177-042215-

Northern Nassau-

707 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ179-042215-

Southern Nassau-

707 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ078-042215-

Northwestern Suffolk-

707 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ080-042215-

Southwestern Suffolk-

707 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ079-042215-

Northeastern Suffolk-

707 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ081-042215-

Southeastern Suffolk-

707 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 22. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ071-042215-

Southern Westchester-

707 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ070-042215-

Northern Westchester-

707 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ069-042215-

Rockland-

707 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ068-042215-

Putnam-

707 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 12. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of flurries in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ067-042215-

Orange-

707 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 12. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

13. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

