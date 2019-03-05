NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 4, 2019

434 FPUS51 KOKX 050816

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

316 AM EST Tue Mar 5 2019

NYZ072-052130-

New York (Manhattan)-

316 AM EST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of flurries after midnight. Lows around 20.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ073-052130-

Bronx-

316 AM EST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of flurries after midnight. Lows around 19.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ176-052130-

Northern Queens-

316 AM EST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of flurries after midnight. Lows around 19.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ178-052130-

Southern Queens-

316 AM EST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of flurries after midnight. Lows around 19.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ075-052130-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

316 AM EST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cold with highs in the upper

20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of flurries after midnight. Lows around 20.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ074-052130-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

316 AM EST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 18. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of flurries after midnight. Lows around 19.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ177-052130-

Northern Nassau-

316 AM EST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of flurries after midnight. Cold with lows

around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ179-052130-

Southern Nassau-

316 AM EST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of flurries after midnight. Cold with lows

around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ078-052130-

Northwestern Suffolk-

316 AM EST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of flurries after midnight. Cold with lows

around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ080-052130-

Southwestern Suffolk-

316 AM EST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of flurries after midnight. Cold with lows

around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ079-052130-

Northeastern Suffolk-

316 AM EST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 19. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of flurries after midnight. Cold with lows

around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 21.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ081-052130-

Southeastern Suffolk-

316 AM EST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening.

Lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of flurries after midnight. Cold with lows

12 to 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ071-052130-

Southern Westchester-

316 AM EST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of flurries after midnight. Cold with lows

around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ070-052130-

Northern Westchester-

316 AM EST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries this afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around

14. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of flurries after midnight. Cold with lows

around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ069-052130-

Rockland-

316 AM EST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries this afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around

14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of flurries after midnight. Cold with lows

around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ068-052130-

Putnam-

316 AM EST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries this afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

13. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of flurries after midnight. Cold with lows

around 11. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ067-052130-

Orange-

316 AM EST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries this afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

12. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of flurries after midnight. Cold with lows

around 9 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

