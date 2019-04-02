NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 1, 2019

_____

311 FPUS51 KOKX 020754

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

354 AM EDT Tue Apr 2 2019

NYZ072-022115-

New York (Manhattan)-

354 AM EDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around

40. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ073-022115-

Bronx-

354 AM EDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around

40. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ176-022115-

Northern Queens-

354 AM EDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around

40. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ178-022115-

Southern Queens-

354 AM EDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ075-022115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

354 AM EDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ074-022115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

354 AM EDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ177-022115-

Northern Nassau-

354 AM EDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ179-022115-

Southern Nassau-

354 AM EDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ078-022115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

354 AM EDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ080-022115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

354 AM EDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ079-022115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

354 AM EDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ081-022115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

354 AM EDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ071-022115-

Southern Westchester-

354 AM EDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ070-022115-

Northern Westchester-

354 AM EDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Rain likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature around

40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ069-022115-

Rockland-

354 AM EDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Rain likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature around

40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ068-022115-

Putnam-

354 AM EDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ067-022115-

Orange-

354 AM EDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

