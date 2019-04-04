NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 3, 2019

New York (Manhattan)-

437 AM EDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west around 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ073-042030-

Bronx-

437 AM EDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,

then light rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ176-042030-

Northern Queens-

437 AM EDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,

then light rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ178-042030-

Southern Queens-

437 AM EDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,

then light rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around

60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ075-042030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

437 AM EDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around

60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ074-042030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

437 AM EDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ177-042030-

Northern Nassau-

437 AM EDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,

then light rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ179-042030-

Southern Nassau-

437 AM EDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,

then light rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ078-042030-

Northwestern Suffolk-

437 AM EDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

slight chance of light freezing rain. A slight chance of light

rain in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around

60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ080-042030-

Southwestern Suffolk-

437 AM EDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ079-042030-

Northeastern Suffolk-

437 AM EDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of light freezing

rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with light rain likely

with a chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ081-042030-

Southeastern Suffolk-

437 AM EDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

light rain likely with a chance of light freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ071-042030-

Southern Westchester-

437 AM EDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain with a slight

chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then light rain in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ070-042030-

Northern Westchester-

437 AM EDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then light rain with light freezing

rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ069-042030-

Rockland-

437 AM EDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then light rain with light freezing

rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ068-042030-

Putnam-

437 AM EDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of light freezing rain in

the morning, then cloudy with light rain with light freezing rain

likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold

with highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ067-042030-

Orange-

437 AM EDT Thu Apr 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain in the

morning, then light rain with light freezing rain likely in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cooler

with highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

