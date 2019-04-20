NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 19, 2019

_____

419 FPUS51 KOKX 200735

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 20 2019

NYZ072-202030-

New York (Manhattan)-

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ073-202030-

Bronx-

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ176-202030-

Northern Queens-

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ178-202030-

Southern Queens-

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ075-202030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ074-202030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ177-202030-

Northern Nassau-

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ179-202030-

Southern Nassau-

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ078-202030-

Northwestern Suffolk-

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ080-202030-

Southwestern Suffolk-

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ079-202030-

Northeastern Suffolk-

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ081-202030-

Southeastern Suffolk-

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ071-202030-

Southern Westchester-

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ070-202030-

Northern Westchester-

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Less humid with lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ069-202030-

Rockland-

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Less humid with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ068-202030-

Putnam-

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ067-202030-

Orange-

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 20 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather