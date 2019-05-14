NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 13, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
329 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
New York (Manhattan)-
329 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle this morning,
then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Bronx-
329 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle this morning,
then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern Queens-
329 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle this morning,
then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southern Queens-
329 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle this
morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Kings (Brooklyn)-
329 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle this morning,
then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Richmond (Staten Island)-
329 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle this morning,
then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern Nassau-
329 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle this
morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southern Nassau-
329 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle this
morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
Northwestern Suffolk-
329 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...A slight chance of drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwestern Suffolk-
329 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle
this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeastern Suffolk-
329 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle
this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to
10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeastern Suffolk-
329 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle
this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to
10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southern Westchester-
329 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle this morning,
then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern Westchester-
329 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle this morning,
then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light
and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Rockland-
329 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle this morning,
then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light
and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Putnam-
329 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle this morning,
then showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Orange-
329 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle this morning,
then showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
