Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

910 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

910 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

910 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

910 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

910 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 70. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

910 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

910 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs around 70. South

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

910 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 70. South

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

910 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

910 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

910 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

910 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

910 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

910 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

910 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

910 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

910 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

910 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

