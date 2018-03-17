TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

344 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

TXZ012-017-181315-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

344 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust

in the evening. Lows around 40. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ002-181315-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

344 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ007-181315-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

344 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the northwest

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ003-181315-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

344 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in

the evening. Lows around 40. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ008-181315-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

344 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ004-181315-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

344 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ009-181315-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

344 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ005-181315-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

344 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph becoming west 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ010-181315-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

344 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ011-181315-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

344 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 30 to 45 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ016-181315-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

344 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 30 to 45 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph decreasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ013-181315-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

344 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ018-181315-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

344 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ014-181315-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

344 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ019-181315-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

344 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ015-181315-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

344 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 60. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ020-181315-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

344 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

