TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
Updated 11:03 pm, Friday, March 30, 2018
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
UPDATED TEMPERATURES AND WINDS TONIGHT
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning.
Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning.
Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning.
Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning.
Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning.
Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated
sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated
sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning.
Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning.
Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East
winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
959 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
