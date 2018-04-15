TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

542 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

TXZ012-017-160115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

542 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ002-160115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

542 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

becoming 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ007-160115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

542 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

becoming 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ003-160115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

542 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming 30 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ008-160115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

542 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Breezy. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ004-160115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

542 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming 30 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ009-160115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

542 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ005-160115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

542 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ010-160115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

542 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ011-160115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

542 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

becoming 35 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ016-160115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

542 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

becoming 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ013-160115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

542 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph becoming around 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ018-160115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

542 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ014-160115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

542 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ019-160115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

542 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ015-160115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

542 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ020-160115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

542 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

