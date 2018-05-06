TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

844 FPUS54 KAMA 060847

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

347 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

TXZ012-017-070115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

347 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ013-070115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

347 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ018-317-070115-

Armstrong-Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the cities of Claude and Palo Duro Canyon

347 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ014-019-070115-

Gray-Donley-

Including the cities of Pampa and Clarendon

347 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ015-020-070115-

Wheeler-Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Shamrock, Wheeler, and Wellington

347 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

