TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 7, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

TXZ012-017-081315-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ317-081315-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 103. South winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ002-081315-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ007-081315-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ003-081315-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ008-081315-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ004-081315-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ009-081315-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ005-081315-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ010-081315-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ011-081315-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ016-081315-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ013-081315-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ018-081315-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ014-081315-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ019-081315-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ015-081315-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ020-081315-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

