TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
Updated 12:22 am, Friday, June 8, 2018
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 7, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
TXZ012-017-081315-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ317-081315-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 103. South winds
around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ002-081315-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming around 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ007-081315-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming around 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ003-081315-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ008-081315-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ004-081315-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ009-081315-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ005-081315-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ010-081315-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ011-081315-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ016-081315-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ013-081315-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ018-081315-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ014-081315-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ019-081315-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ015-081315-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ020-081315-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
1118 PM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
