TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
Updated 4:43 pm, Monday, June 11, 2018
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 11, 2018
_____
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
340 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
340 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
340 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
_____
