TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
Updated 11:34 pm, Monday, June 18, 2018
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018
_____
709 FPUS54 KAMA 190327 AAA
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
1027 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
Updated to remove pops rest of tonight
TXZ012-017-191315-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
1027 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ317-191315-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
1027 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ002-191315-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
1027 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ007-191315-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
1027 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ003-191315-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
1027 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ008-191315-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
1027 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ004-191315-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
1027 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ009-191315-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
1027 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ005-191315-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
1027 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ010-191315-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
1027 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ011-191315-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
1027 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ016-191315-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
1027 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ013-191315-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
1027 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ018-191315-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
1027 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ014-191315-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
1027 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ019-191315-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
1027 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ015-191315-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
1027 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ020-191315-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
1027 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather