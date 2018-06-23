TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1205 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

UPDATED WEATHER TONIGHT

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

1205 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

1205 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

1205 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

1205 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

1205 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

1205 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

1205 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

1205 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

1205 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

1205 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

1205 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

1205 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

1205 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

1205 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

1205 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

1205 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less than

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

1205 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

1205 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less than

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning.

