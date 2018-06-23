TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ317-240130-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 101. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

