TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
Published 4:59 am, Saturday, June 23, 2018
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018
_____
185 FPUS54 KAMA 230855
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
TXZ012-017-240130-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ317-240130-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ002-240130-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ007-240130-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ003-240130-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower
60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ008-240130-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ004-240130-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ009-240130-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ005-240130-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ010-240130-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ011-240130-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ016-240130-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ013-240130-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ018-240130-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ014-240130-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ019-240130-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ015-240130-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ020-240130-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
355 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 101. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather