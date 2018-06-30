TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
Updated 10:08 am, Saturday, June 30, 2018
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 30, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
905 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
905 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
905 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
905 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
905 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
905 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
905 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
905 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
905 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
905 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
905 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
905 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper
90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
905 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
905 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the east around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
905 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
905 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
905 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
905 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
905 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
