TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018
148 FPUS54 KAMA 052102
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
402 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
TXZ012-017-061315-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
402 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ317-061315-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
402 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ002-061315-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
402 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ007-061315-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
402 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ003-061315-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
402 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ008-061315-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
402 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ004-061315-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
402 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ009-061315-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
402 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ005-061315-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
402 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ010-061315-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
402 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ011-061315-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
402 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ016-061315-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
402 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ013-061315-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
402 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ018-061315-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
402 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ014-061315-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
402 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ019-061315-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
402 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ015-061315-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
402 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ020-061315-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
402 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
