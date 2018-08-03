TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
_____
586 FPUS54 KAMA 030857
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
357 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
TXZ012-017-040115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
357 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ317-040115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
357 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
