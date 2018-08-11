TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
952 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
TXZ012-017-111315-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
952 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph with gusts to around
25 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ317-111315-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
952 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph
with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ002-111315-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
952 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ007-111315-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
952 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ003-111315-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
952 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ008-111315-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
952 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ004-111315-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
952 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ009-111315-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
952 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ005-111315-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
952 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ010-111315-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
952 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ011-111315-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
952 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ016-111315-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
952 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph early in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ013-111315-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
952 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph with
gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ018-111315-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
952 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ014-111315-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
952 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph with
gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ019-111315-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
952 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph early in the evening. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ015-111315-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
952 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ020-111315-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
952 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph early in the evening. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
