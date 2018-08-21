TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 20, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
342 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
342 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
342 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
342 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
342 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
342 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
342 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
342 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
342 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs around
90. East winds around 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
342 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
342 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
342 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
342 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
342 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
342 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
342 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
342 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
342 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the
mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
