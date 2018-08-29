TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
349 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
349 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ317-300115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
349 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ002-300115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
349 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ007-300115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
349 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ003-300115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
349 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ008-300115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
349 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ004-300115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
349 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ009-300115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
349 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ005-300115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
349 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ010-300115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
349 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ011-300115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
349 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ016-300115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
349 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ013-300115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
349 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ018-300115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
349 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ014-300115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
349 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ019-300115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
349 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ015-300115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
349 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ020-300115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
349 AM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
