TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

325 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

TXZ012-017-091315-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

325 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

isolated rain showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ317-091315-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

325 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

isolated showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ002-091315-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

325 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ007-091315-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

325 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ003-091315-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

325 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ008-091315-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

325 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

isolated rain showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ004-091315-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

325 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ009-091315-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

325 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ005-091315-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

325 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and isolated

rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ010-091315-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

325 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ011-091315-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

325 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ016-091315-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

325 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ013-091315-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

325 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

isolated rain showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ018-091315-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

325 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

isolated rain showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ014-091315-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

325 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ019-091315-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

325 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ015-091315-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

325 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ020-091315-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

325 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

