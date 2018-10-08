TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018
001 FPUS54 KAMA 080817
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
317 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
TXZ012-017-090115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
317 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early
in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then numerous showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ317-090115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
317 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ002-090115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
317 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Isolated showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ007-090115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
317 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ003-090115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
317 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ008-090115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
317 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ004-090115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
317 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Widespread rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ009-090115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
317 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Widespread rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then
scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ005-090115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
317 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Widespread showers
and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ010-090115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
317 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Widespread showers
and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ011-090115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
317 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs around 60.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ016-090115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
317 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ013-090115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
317 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ018-090115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
317 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ014-090115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
317 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Widespread showers
and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ019-090115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
317 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Widespread showers
and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ015-090115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
317 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Widespread showers
and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Numerous showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ020-090115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
317 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Widespread showers
and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
