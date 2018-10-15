TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
822 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
Updated to remove Winter Weather Advisory headline for most of the
area
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
822 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing drizzle and
slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of light freezing rain, light freezing drizzle and
light sleet after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
822 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Chance of light freezing
drizzle in the evening, then a slight chance of light freezing
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
822 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and light sleet
in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow after
midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
822 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light sleet, light freezing
rain and light freezing drizzle in the evening, then a slight
chance of light freezing drizzle, light snow and light sleet
after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
822 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light sleet and
light snow in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
822 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light
sleet and light freezing drizzle in the evening, then a slight
chance of light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid
20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
822 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light sleet,
light freezing rain and light freezing drizzle in the evening.
Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
822 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light
freezing drizzle and slight chance of light sleet in the evening.
Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
822 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light sleet or
light freezing rain and light freezing drizzle in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
822 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of drizzle, light
freezing rain and light freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in
the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
822 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light sleet, light freezing
rain and light freezing drizzle in the evening, then a slight
chance of light freezing rain, light freezing drizzle and light
sleet after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
822 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing drizzle and
slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of light freezing rain and light freezing drizzle
after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
822 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing drizzle and
slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of light freezing rain and light freezing drizzle
after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
822 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing drizzle and
slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of light freezing drizzle and light freezing rain
after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
822 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing drizzle and
slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of light freezing drizzle after midnight. Breezy.
Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
822 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Slight chance of drizzle in
the evening. Slight chance of light freezing drizzle through the
night. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
822 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of drizzle, slight chance of
light freezing rain and light freezing drizzle in the evening,
then a slight chance of light freezing drizzle after midnight.
Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
822 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Chance of drizzle in the
evening. Slight chance of light freezing drizzle through the
night. Slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
