TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
TXZ012-017-160115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ317-160115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ002-160115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ007-160115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ003-160115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ008-160115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ004-160115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ009-160115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ005-160115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ010-160115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ011-160115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ016-160115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in
the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ013-160115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ018-160115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ014-160115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ019-160115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ015-160115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ020-160115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
