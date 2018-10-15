TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018

467 FPUS54 KAMA 150842

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

TXZ012-017-160115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ317-160115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ002-160115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ007-160115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ003-160115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ008-160115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ004-160115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ009-160115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ005-160115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ010-160115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ011-160115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ016-160115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ013-160115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ018-160115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ014-160115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ019-160115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ015-160115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ020-160115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

