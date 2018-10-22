TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 22, 2018

586 FPUS54 KAMA 222023

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

323 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

TXZ012-017-231345-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

323 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ317-231345-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

323 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ002-231345-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

323 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ007-231345-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

323 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ003-231345-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

323 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ008-231345-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

323 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ004-231345-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

323 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ009-231345-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

323 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ005-231345-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

323 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ010-231345-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

323 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ011-231345-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

323 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ016-231345-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

323 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ013-231345-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

323 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ018-231345-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

323 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ014-231345-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

323 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ019-231345-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

323 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ015-231345-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

323 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ020-231345-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

323 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

