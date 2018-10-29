TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018

241 FPUS54 KAMA 291946

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

246 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

TXZ012-017-301315-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

246 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ317-301315-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

246 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ002-301315-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

246 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 60. North winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ007-301315-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

246 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ003-301315-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

246 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 60. North winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ008-301315-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

246 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ004-301315-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

246 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ009-301315-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

246 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ005-301315-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

246 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ010-301315-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

246 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ011-301315-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

246 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ016-301315-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

246 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ013-301315-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

246 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ018-301315-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

246 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ014-301315-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

246 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ019-301315-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

246 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ015-301315-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

246 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ020-301315-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

246 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

