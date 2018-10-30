TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows
around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Dallam-
Including the city of Dalhart
239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow showers with
rain showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow showers and rain showers likely.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Hartley-
Including the cities of Hartley and Channing
239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then snow showers and rain showers likely after midnight. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain or snow showers likely. No snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then rain or snow showers likely after midnight. No snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain or snow showers likely. No snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then rain or snow showers likely after midnight. No snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around 40.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
