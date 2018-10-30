TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

TXZ012-017-311315-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ317-311315-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ001-311315-

Dallam-

Including the city of Dalhart

239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow showers with

rain showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow showers and rain showers likely.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ006-311315-

Hartley-

Including the cities of Hartley and Channing

239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then snow showers and rain showers likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain or snow showers likely. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ002-311315-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then rain or snow showers likely after midnight. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain or snow showers likely. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ007-311315-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ003-311315-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ008-311315-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ004-311315-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ009-311315-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ005-311315-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ010-311315-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ011-311315-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then rain or snow showers likely after midnight. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ016-311315-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around 40.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ013-311315-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ018-311315-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ014-311315-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ019-311315-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ015-311315-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ020-311315-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

239 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

