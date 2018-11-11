TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 10, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018
TXZ012-017-120230-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to
7 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Breezy. Highs around
30. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 15. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ317-120230-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Light snow. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning. Patchy
blowing snow in the morning. Breezy. Snow accumulation around
1 inch. Total snow accumulation 4 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower
30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 16. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ001-120230-
Dallam-
Including the city of Dalhart
356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the morning, then
a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid
30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows
in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ006-120230-
Hartley-
Including the cities of Hartley and Channing
356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to
6 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Highs in the lower
30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ002-120230-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the morning, then
a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light snow. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Snow
accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ007-120230-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to
7 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Highs in the lower
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ003-120230-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation of
4 to 6 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Highs in the lower
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ008-120230-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of
light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to
6 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning. Patchy
blowing snow in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Total snow accumulation 5 to 7 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ004-120230-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a chance of light snow and light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light snow. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Snow
accumulation of 4 to 5 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning. Patchy
blowing snow in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Total snow accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ009-120230-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of light snow and slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light snow. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Snow
accumulation of 4 to 5 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning. Patchy
blowing snow in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Total snow accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ005-120230-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a chance of light snow and light rain
in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light snow. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning. Patchy
blowing snow in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Total snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ010-120230-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a
50 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Light snow. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning. Patchy
blowing snow in the morning. Snow accumulation around 1 inch.
Total snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ011-120230-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to
7 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Highs in the lower
30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ016-120230-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to
6 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the
upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 11. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ013-120230-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of
light rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation of
3 to 6 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning. Patchy
blowing snow in the morning. Breezy. Snow accumulation around
1 inch. Total snow accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Highs around 30.
North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ018-120230-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Light snow and chance of light rain in the evening,
then snow after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after midnight.
Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning. Patchy
blowing snow in the morning. Breezy. Snow accumulation around
1 inch. Total snow accumulation 4 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower
30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 16. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ014-120230-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Light snow. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning. Patchy
blowing snow in the morning. Breezy. Snow accumulation around
1 inch. Total snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower
30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ019-120230-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Light snow and chance of light rain in the evening,
then snow after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after midnight.
Breezy. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning. Patchy
blowing snow in the morning. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation
around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 3 to 4 inches. Highs in
the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ015-120230-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Light snow with light rain likely in the evening, then
snow after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning. Patchy
blowing snow in the morning. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation
around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5 inches. Highs in
the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ020-120230-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Light snow with light rain likely in the evening, then
light snow after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after midnight.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Light snow
likely in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the
afternoon. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Total
snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
