TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 26, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

313 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

313 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

313 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Armstrong-Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the cities of Claude and Palo Duro Canyon

313 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Gray-Donley-

Including the cities of Pampa and Clarendon

313 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Wheeler-Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Shamrock, Wheeler, and Wellington

313 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

