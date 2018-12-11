TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018

_____

359 FPUS54 KAMA 111018

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

TXZ012-017-120115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy,

colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ317-120115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ002-120115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Very windy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming north 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Colder. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 35 to 40 mph decreasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ007-120115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Very windy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming north 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy,

colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ003-120115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy.

Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 35 to 40 mph

decreasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ008-120115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ004-120115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy,

colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ009-120115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

north 25 to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ005-120115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming north 25 to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Windy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ010-120115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

north 25 to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Windy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ011-120115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Very windy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming north 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ016-120115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Very windy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming north 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy,

colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ013-120115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ018-120115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ014-120115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest 25 to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ019-120115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ015-120115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 10 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ020-120115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

02

_____

