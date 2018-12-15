TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018

424 FPUS54 KAMA 152120

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

320 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

TXZ012-017-161315-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

320 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ317-161315-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

320 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ002-161315-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

320 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ007-161315-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

320 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ003-161315-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

320 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ008-161315-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

320 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ004-161315-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

320 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ009-161315-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

320 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ005-161315-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

320 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ010-161315-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

320 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ011-161315-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

320 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ016-161315-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

320 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ013-161315-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

320 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ018-161315-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

320 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ014-161315-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

320 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ019-161315-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

320 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ015-161315-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

320 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ020-161315-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

320 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

