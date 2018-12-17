TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018
_____
091 FPUS54 KAMA 170933
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
TXZ012-017-180145-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ317-180145-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ002-180145-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ007-180145-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ003-180145-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ008-180145-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ004-180145-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ009-180145-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ005-180145-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ010-180145-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ011-180145-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ016-180145-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ013-180145-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ018-180145-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ014-180145-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ019-180145-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ015-180145-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ020-180145-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather