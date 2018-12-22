TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
318 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
318 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 19.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
318 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
318 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the evening,
then a chance of light rain or light snow after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning,
then light rain and drizzle likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
drizzle in the evening, then a slight chance of light freezing
drizzle or light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
freezing drizzle or light snow in the morning, then a slight
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 14.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
318 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning,
then light rain and drizzle likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 16.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
318 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers or
snow showers in the evening. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then light
rain and drizzle likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of drizzle,
slight chance of light rain and light freezing drizzle after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of light
freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 16.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
318 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning,
then light rain and drizzle likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of drizzle
through the night. Slight chance of light freezing drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 18.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
318 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers or
snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with light rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
drizzle in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
drizzle and light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 17.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
318 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then light
rain and drizzle likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of drizzle
through the night. Slight chance of light freezing drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 19.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
318 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers or
snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 18.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
318 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
318 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 18.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
318 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 18.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
318 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning,
then light rain and drizzle likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
318 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning,
then light rain and drizzle likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
318 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain in the morning, then light rain with
drizzle likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of drizzle.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 19.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
318 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain in the morning, then light rain with
drizzle likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
318 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of light rain and
slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
318 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then drizzle likely and chance of light rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
light rain and drizzle. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the upper 30s.
