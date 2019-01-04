TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 3, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
TXZ012-017-050115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ317-050115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ002-050115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ007-050115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ003-050115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ008-050115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ004-050115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ009-050115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ005-050115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ010-050115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ011-050115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ016-050115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ013-050115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ018-050115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ014-050115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ019-050115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ015-050115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ020-050115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
