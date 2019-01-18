TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

231 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

231 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and light snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light

snow after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

30 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

231 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and light snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light

snow after midnight. Windy. Lows around 30. North winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

231 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow and

light rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

231 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow and

light rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

231 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light snow and light rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light

snow after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

30 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

231 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light snow and light rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light

snow after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

231 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 30 to 35 mph

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

231 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light snow and light rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light

snow after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

231 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow after

midnight. Windy. Lows around 20. North winds 30 to 35 mph

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

231 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light snow and light rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light

snow after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

231 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

231 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and light snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light

snow after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

30 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

231 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light snow and light rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light

snow after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

30 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

231 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

light snow after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

231 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light snow and light rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light

snow after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

231 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

231 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

231 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

