TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 17, 2019
_____
017 FPUS54 KAMA 172054
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
254 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
TXZ012-017-181330-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
254 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.
Patchy blowing snow. Lows around 18. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
around 15. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then light
snow likely and chance of light freezing drizzle in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 18. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ317-181330-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
254 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of light snow in the evening, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
around 17. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then
light snow likely and chance of light freezing drizzle in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 20. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ001-181330-
Dallam-
Including the city of Dalhart
254 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
6 PM CST MONDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening,
then light snow likely after midnight. Patchy blowing snow
through the night. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Lows
around 13. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon.
Patchy blowing snow through the day. Highs in the lower 30s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill
readings 6 below to 4 above zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely after midnight.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 8. East winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill readings 9 below to
1 above zero.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with light snow likely. Light snow
accumulations. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to
zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 9. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind
chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows around 19.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ006-181330-
Hartley-
Including the cities of Hartley and Channing
254 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
6 PM CST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.
Patchy blowing snow through the night. Breezy. Lows around 17.
East winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
light snow. Patchy blowing snow. Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.
East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows around 11. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind
chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with light snow likely. Light snow
accumulations. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to
3 above zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 12. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ002-181330-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
254 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
6 PM CST MONDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening,
then light snow likely after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows around 11.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lowest wind
chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero after midnight.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero
in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows around 8. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind
chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with light snow likely. Light snow
accumulations. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to
2 above zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
in the evening. Lows around 11. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ007-181330-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
254 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then
a chance of light snow after midnight. Patchy blowing snow
through the night. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around
12. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above
zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
around 10. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below
to 5 above zero.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then light
snow likely and chance of light freezing drizzle in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs around 30. East winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lowest wind
chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
in the evening. Lows around 13. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ003-181330-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
254 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of light snow.
Lows around 11. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero
in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows around 11. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind
chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then light
snow likely and chance of light freezing drizzle in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 20s. East
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lowest
wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
in the evening. Lows around 13. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ008-181330-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
254 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.
Patchy blowing snow through the night. Lows around 12. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above
zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
around 12. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then light
snow likely and chance of light freezing drizzle in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 30s. East
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lowest
wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
in the evening. Lows around 15. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ004-181330-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
254 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows around 13. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows around 12. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then
light snow likely and chance of light freezing drizzle in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 20s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
in the evening. Lows around 15. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ009-181330-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
254 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of light snow.
Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Lows around 12. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above
zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
around 14. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then
light snow likely and chance of light freezing drizzle in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 30s. East
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
in the evening. Lows around 16. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ005-181330-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
254 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 13.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows around 13. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then
light snow likely and chance of light freezing drizzle in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 20s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow
in the evening. Lows around 16. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ010-181330-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
254 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 14. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
around 14. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then
light snow likely and chance of light freezing drizzle in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs around 30. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
in the evening. Lows around 17. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ011-181330-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
254 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Patchy
blowing snow through the night. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east 20 to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
around 15. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with light snow likely. Light snow
accumulations. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 16. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ016-181330-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
254 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of light snow.
Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 20.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs around 40. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
around 14. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with light snow likely. Light snow
accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 17. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ013-181330-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
254 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening,
then a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Patchy blowing
snow through the night. Lows around 14. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above
zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
around 14. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then
light snow likely and chance of light freezing drizzle in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
in the evening. Lows around 17. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ018-181330-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
254 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of light snow in the evening, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows around 16. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
around 16. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then
light snow likely and chance of light freezing drizzle in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ014-181330-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
254 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.
Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Lows around 14. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
around 14. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then
light snow likely and chance of light freezing drizzle in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
in the evening. Lows around 17. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ019-181330-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
254 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
around 16. East winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then
light snow likely and chance of light freezing drizzle in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
in the evening. Lows around 18. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ015-181330-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
254 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows around 16. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then
light snow likely and chance of light freezing drizzle in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
in the evening. Lows around 18. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ020-181330-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
254 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows around 17. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then
light snow likely and chance of light freezing drizzle in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
in the evening. Lows around 18. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather