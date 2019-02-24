TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 23, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

414 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

TXZ012-017-250115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

414 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ317-250115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

414 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ002-250115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

414 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ007-250115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

414 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ003-250115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

414 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ008-250115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

414 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ004-250115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

414 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ009-250115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

414 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ005-250115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

414 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ010-250115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

414 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ011-250115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

414 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ016-250115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

414 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ013-250115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

414 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ018-250115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

414 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ014-250115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

414 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ019-250115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

414 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ015-250115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

414 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ020-250115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

414 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

